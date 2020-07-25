Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,011.19

Shares of Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,011.19 and traded as low as $107.30. Kerry Group shares last traded at $108.20, with a volume of 13,732 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Kerry Group from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $190.82 million and a P/E ratio of 33.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,011.19.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

