Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $130.80

Shares of Gresham Technologies PLC (LON:GHT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $130.80 and traded as low as $110.00. Gresham Technologies shares last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 161,345 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 million and a P/E ratio of 38.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 130.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Clareti Solutions and Other Solutions segments. The company offers Clareti Transaction Control, an enterprise data control solution for data validation and real-time transaction matching and reconciliation.

