Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $97.45

Oxford Metrics PLC (LON:OMG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $97.45 and traded as low as $72.18. Oxford Metrics shares last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 67,966 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $92.42 million and a PE ratio of 30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 97.45.

About Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG)

Oxford Metrics plc provides analytics software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.