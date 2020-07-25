Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.28

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.28 and traded as low as $2.91. Seeing Machines shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 7,745,898 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.28.

About Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited develops computer vision related technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Guardian, which detects driver fatigue incidents and prevents those events; and FOVIO driver monitoring systems. The company serves automotive, commercial fleet, aviation, rail, and off-road markets.

