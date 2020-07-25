OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.40

Shares of OPG Power Ventures Plc. (LON:OPG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.40 and traded as low as $10.10. OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 257,710 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 million and a PE ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66.

About OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal power and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc is based in Chennai, India.

