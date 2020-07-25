Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.64

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.64 and traded as low as $10.40. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 637 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $127.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.06.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Bel Fuse had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Bel Fuse worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.