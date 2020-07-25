Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Increased by Analyst

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

ET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

ET stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.67.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

