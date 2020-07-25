Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on DHT Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for DHT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). DHT had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. DHT’s revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DHT. Fearnley Fonds lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DNB Markets upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. DHT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.51 on Friday. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $812.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of -0.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter worth $6,831,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in DHT by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

