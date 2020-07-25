Analysts Set Expectations for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GNTY. BidaskClub raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $34.16.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 18.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $377,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 28.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 112,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 30.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $50,660.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $25,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $172,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

