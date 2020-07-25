WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.58

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.58 and traded as low as $14.83. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 2,099 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WOPEY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 46,063 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

