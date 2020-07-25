Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.19

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.19 and traded as low as $8.33. Front Yard Residential shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 364,413 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. The company has a market cap of $497.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $54.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rene Dittrich acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,046,011 shares of company stock worth $7,546,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter valued at $35,134,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter valued at $21,761,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter valued at $13,408,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter valued at $12,590,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI)

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

