Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MarineMax Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for MarineMax in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MarineMax’s FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $23.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

NYSE:HZO opened at $27.74 on Friday. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 6,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $150,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,743.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,993 shares of company stock worth $3,478,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 75,570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

