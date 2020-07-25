William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Dover in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

DOV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.08. Dover has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 26,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

