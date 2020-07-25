Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HCSG. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $26.16 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,410,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

