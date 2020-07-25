TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.09

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.93. TSS shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 76,962 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TSS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter. TSS had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%.

TSS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

