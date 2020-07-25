Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

Aura Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.07. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 3,200 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

Aura Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUSI)

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines. The company offers patented mobile power solutions, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications; and VIPER for military applications. It also sells its developed and patented force electromagnetic linear actuators.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.