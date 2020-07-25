Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.10

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $0.93. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 118,786 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.47%.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:PME)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

