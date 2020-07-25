Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.33

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.33 and traded as low as $53.61. Moog shares last traded at $53.61, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $765.28 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.38%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

