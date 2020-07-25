Spectrum Group International (OTCMKTS:SPGZ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $583.61

Spectrum Group International Inc (OTCMKTS:SPGZ)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $583.61 and traded as low as $515.25. Spectrum Group International shares last traded at $540.00, with a volume of 56 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $525.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.61.

Spectrum Group International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a trading and collectibles network in the United States and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Collectibles. The Trading segment is engaged in the trade of metals, including gold, silver, platinum, and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers, and grain; and providing financing, consignment, hedging, and various customized financial programs.

