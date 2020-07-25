Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.76

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.76 and traded as low as $6.30. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 537 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.55%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

