88 Energy (LON:88E) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.67

88 Energy Ltd (LON:88E) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.67 and traded as low as $0.25. 88 Energy shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 53,856,318 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.67.

About 88 Energy (LON:88E)

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 77.5% working interest in Icewine project located onshore on the North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases that covers an area of 14,194 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

