Peruvian Metals (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Peruvian Metals shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 48,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Peruvian Metals (OTCMKTS:DUVNF)

Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

