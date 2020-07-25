Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GCE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.71

Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GCE) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.71 and traded as low as $10.28. Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 3,810 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71.

Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GCE)

Grande Cache Coal Corporation (Grande Cache Coal) is operating a mine, which produces metallurgical coal for the steel industry from its coal leases covering approximately 22,700 hectares in the Smoky River Coalfield located in west central Alberta. The Company’s principal product is hard coking coal.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.