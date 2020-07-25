Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Encision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.35. Encision shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 1,195 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Encision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $6.95 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Encision had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%.

In other Encision news, Director Robert H. Fries bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Corporate insiders own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

About Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA)

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

