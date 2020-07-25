Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.62

Cadogan Petroleum Plc (LON:CAD) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.62 and traded as low as $2.77. Cadogan Petroleum shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 161 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.83.

In other Cadogan Petroleum news, insider Fady Khallouf bought 192,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,760.93 ($7,089.50).

Cadogan Petroleum Company Profile (LON:CAD)

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and production of onshore gas, condensate, and oil assets in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company held working interests in four license areas, such as Bitlyanska, Debeslavetska, Cheremkhivska, and Monastyretska that are located in the Carpathian basin.

