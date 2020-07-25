Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.26

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.26 and traded as low as $4.10. Chesswood Group shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 42,028 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Chesswood Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 582.40, a current ratio of 49.13 and a quick ratio of 47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.26.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Chesswood Group Ltd will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.