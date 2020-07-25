Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.26

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.26 and traded as low as $4.10. Chesswood Group shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 42,028 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Chesswood Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 582.40, a current ratio of 49.13 and a quick ratio of 47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.26.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Chesswood Group Ltd will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

XPS Pensions Group Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $126.25
XPS Pensions Group Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $126.25
Petrolia Energy Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05
Petrolia Energy Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05
GelTech Solutions Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05
GelTech Solutions Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05
Eagle Financial Services Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.23
Eagle Financial Services Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.23
Jones Soda Co. < USA > Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23
Jones Soda Co. < USA > Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23
North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.93
North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.93


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report