Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.82

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.82 and traded as low as $9.30. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 650 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $32.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

About Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC)

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installation and do-it-yourself markets. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Q.E.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q.E.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Triumph Bancorp Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Triumph Bancorp Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Wedbush Weighs in on TRI Pointe Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Wedbush Weighs in on TRI Pointe Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Vale SA to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Vale SA to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
VALEO/S to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
VALEO/S to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc.
SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc.
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Co Lifted by Seaport Global Securities
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Co Lifted by Seaport Global Securities


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report