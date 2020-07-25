Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.35

Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as low as $1.01. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 57,247 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BYL shares. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.60 target price on shares of Baylin Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.35.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$26.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

