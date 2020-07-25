Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Lingo Media Co. (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Lingo Media shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Lingo Media had a return on equity of 98.86% and a net margin of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

About Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF)

Lingo Media Corporation develops, markets, and supports a suite of English language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Print-based English Language Learning and Online English Language Learning. The Print-based English Language Learning segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Lingo Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lingo Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Triumph Bancorp Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Triumph Bancorp Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Wedbush Weighs in on TRI Pointe Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Wedbush Weighs in on TRI Pointe Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Vale SA to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Vale SA to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
VALEO/S to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
VALEO/S to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc.
SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc.
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Co Lifted by Seaport Global Securities
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Co Lifted by Seaport Global Securities


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report