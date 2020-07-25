ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.62

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and traded as high as $44.52. ITOCHU CORP/ADR shares last traded at $44.43, with a volume of 5,187 shares.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.
The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOCY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ITOCHU CORP/ADR during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 7.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,048,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after purchasing an additional 72,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
