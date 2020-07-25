ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.62

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and traded as high as $44.52. ITOCHU CORP/ADR shares last traded at $44.43, with a volume of 5,187 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get ITOCHU CORP/ADR alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. ITOCHU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITOCHU CORP/ADR will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOCY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ITOCHU CORP/ADR during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 7.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,048,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after purchasing an additional 72,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.