Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mcdonald’s Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mcdonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.61.

Shares of MCD opened at $198.72 on Friday. Mcdonald’s has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,579,988,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

