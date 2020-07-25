Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €225.00 by Baader Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN) received a €225.00 ($252.81) price objective from Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIN. Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($193.26) price target on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €186.00 ($208.99) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($247.19) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($235.96) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €196.74 ($221.06).

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €208.90 ($234.72) on Thursday. Linde has a 1 year low of €130.45 ($146.57) and a 1 year high of €211.20 ($237.30). The company has a market cap of $109.71 billion and a PE ratio of 49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €194.04 and its 200 day moving average is €180.13.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

