Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €225.00 by Baader Bank

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Linde (ETR:LIN) received a €225.00 ($252.81) price objective from Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIN. Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($193.26) price target on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €186.00 ($208.99) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($247.19) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($235.96) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €196.74 ($221.06).

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €208.90 ($234.72) on Thursday. Linde has a 1 year low of €130.45 ($146.57) and a 1 year high of €211.20 ($237.30). The company has a market cap of $109.71 billion and a PE ratio of 49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €194.04 and its 200 day moving average is €180.13.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mcdonald’s Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mcdonald’s Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Linde PT Set at €225.00 by Baader Bank
Linde PT Set at €225.00 by Baader Bank
Antofagasta Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group
Antofagasta Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for International Seaways Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for International Seaways Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Baader Bank Analysts Give Rational a €420.00 Price Target
Baader Bank Analysts Give Rational a €420.00 Price Target
Merck KGaA PT Set at €110.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Merck KGaA PT Set at €110.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report