Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ANTO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 860 ($10.58) to GBX 870 ($10.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 740 ($9.11) to GBX 725 ($8.92) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 860 ($10.58) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 887.14 ($10.92).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,029 ($12.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,045.50 ($12.87). The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 938.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 843.75.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.