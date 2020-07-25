Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for International Seaways Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.34 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INSW. ValuEngine cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pareto Securities cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of International Seaways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

NYSE INSW opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $506.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of -0.02. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,985,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after buying an additional 119,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in International Seaways by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 28,677 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in International Seaways by 626.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in International Seaways by 20.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

