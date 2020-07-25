Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) received a €53.00 ($59.55) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIE. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.05 ($75.34).

FIE opened at €63.85 ($71.74) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €62.90 and its 200-day moving average is €63.20. Fielmann has a one year low of €65.50 ($73.60) and a one year high of €77.50 ($87.08).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

