DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of HBH stock opened at €81.30 ($91.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.71. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €32.65 ($36.69) and a 12-month high of €81.30 ($91.35). The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.94.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

