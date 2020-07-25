Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €45.70 by Kepler Capital Markets

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €45.70 ($51.35) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($68.54) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hellofresh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €50.67 ($56.93).

ETR HFG opened at €43.98 ($49.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hellofresh has a 52 week low of €8.13 ($9.13) and a 52 week high of €53.35 ($59.94).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

