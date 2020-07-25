Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) PT Set at €12.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) received a €12.00 ($13.48) target price from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 53.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JUN3. HSBC set a €21.00 ($23.60) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €17.50 ($19.66) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €21.06 ($23.66).

JUN3 stock opened at €26.04 ($29.26) on Thursday. Jungheinrich has a twelve month low of €10.06 ($11.30) and a twelve month high of €26.60 ($29.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €20.05 and its 200-day moving average is €17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 16.03.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

