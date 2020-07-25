China Gengsheng Minerals (OTCMKTS:CHGS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Shares of China Gengsheng Minerals Inc (OTCMKTS:CHGS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. China Gengsheng Minerals shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 56,549 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

China Gengsheng Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHGS)

China GengSheng Minerals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of mineral-based, heat-resistant industrial material products. It operates in four segments: Refractories, Industrial Ceramics, Fracture Proppants, and Fine Precision Abrasives. The Refractories segment offers castable, coating, and dry mix materials; low-cement and non-cement castables; and pre-cast roofs that are used as linings and key components in various industrial furnaces, such as steel production furnaces, ladles, vessels, and other high-temperature processing machines that operate at high temperatures.

