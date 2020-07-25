Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Hold

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.55.

FRPT stock opened at $87.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78. Freshpet has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $91.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,463.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 35,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,549,808.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $81,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,341. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,376,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

