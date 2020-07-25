JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €41.00 by Warburg Research

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been assigned a €41.00 ($46.07) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

Shares of JST stock opened at €33.30 ($37.42) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. JOST Werke has a one year low of €18.62 ($20.92) and a one year high of €39.60 ($44.49). The firm has a market cap of $496.17 million and a P/E ratio of 32.34.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.