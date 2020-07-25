Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been assigned a €28.00 ($31.46) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JUN3. Baader Bank set a €17.50 ($19.66) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($23.60) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €21.06 ($23.66).

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

Shares of ETR:JUN3 opened at €26.04 ($29.26) on Thursday. Jungheinrich has a twelve month low of €10.06 ($11.30) and a twelve month high of €26.60 ($29.89). The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of €20.05 and a 200-day moving average of €17.89.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.