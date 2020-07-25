Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for Software (ETR:SOW)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SOW. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.35 ($38.59).

Software stock opened at €39.64 ($44.54) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. Software has a fifty-two week low of €21.60 ($24.27) and a fifty-two week high of €41.54 ($46.67).

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Analyst Recommendations for Software (ETR:SOW)

