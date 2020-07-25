EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.99

EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $3.70. EVINE Live shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 45,588 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

About EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV)

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

