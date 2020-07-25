Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 400.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 22.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 30.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

ELY stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $442.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

