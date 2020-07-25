Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXD) Shares Down 3.2%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXD) traded down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06, 250 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

