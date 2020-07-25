American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.62

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.62 and traded as high as $32.68. American Public Education shares last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 68,400 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $479.61 million, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $320,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,448,019.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $42,225.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $544,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,485 shares of company stock worth $368,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

