$84.87 Million in Sales Expected for Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) will post $84.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.30 million and the highest is $85.14 million. Yext reported sales of $72.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $353.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $346.10 million to $363.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $428.62 million, with estimates ranging from $414.60 million to $453.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Yext in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

In related news, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $30,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 196,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,962.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 474,605 shares of company stock worth $7,620,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Yext by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,683,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,870,000 after purchasing an additional 97,431 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after acquiring an additional 303,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,442,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,035,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,363,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after acquiring an additional 514,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,607,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,143,000 after acquiring an additional 515,614 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $16.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. Yext has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

