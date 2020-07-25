Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) will post $159.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.90 million and the lowest is $157.13 million. Inovalon posted sales of $156.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $680.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $673.39 million to $686.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $747.33 million, with estimates ranging from $739.50 million to $759.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

INOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 596,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inovalon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Inovalon by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

