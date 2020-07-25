$12.31 Million in Sales Expected for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) will post sales of $12.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $14.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $48.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.61 million to $49.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $47.03 million, with estimates ranging from $46.36 million to $47.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 9.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Hovde Group lowered County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in County Bancorp by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in County Bancorp by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in County Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

ICBK stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $125.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

